NJAIAW National Girls & Women in Sports Day Celebration

PARSIPPANY — Sydney Petzinger of Parsippany High School and Aneri Path of Parsippany Hills High School are 2021 High School Award Winners representatives for the National Girls and Women in Sports Day through the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA).

Cristina Fernandez was named NJAIAW Woman of the Year. (Click here for the article).

Since 1972, and the creation of Title IX there has been a 445% increase in women playing college sports and 990% increase in girls playing in high school sports.

It is evident that with the creation of Title IX, its impact is long term and far-reaching. Congratulate all of the outstanding accomplishments of the girls and women who represent Parsippany today. Let’s Lead Her Forward.

