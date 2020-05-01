Rutgers offers Parsippany Hills Zack Taylor Scholarship

PARSIPPANY — The search for Rutgers’ next long snapper has gone through a familiar school and familiar family. The Rutgers coaching staff issued an offer to class of 2021 Parsippany Hills High School long snapper Zack Taylor.

It was the first offer for Taylor, whose brother, Billy, is currently a three-year starting long snapper for the Scarlet Knights.

“I’ve been talking with Coach Scheier and he says he would love to have me on his unit,” said Zack. “Me and him have been talking for a couple of months and we have a pretty good relationship.”

Taylor has been a frequent visitor of Piscataway, having seen a bunch of his brother’s games and coming on a couple of unofficial visits over the last few years. Throughout all those trips, the younger Taylor came away impressed with what he has seen.

“It’s a beautiful campus and I’m always happy to get down there and hang out with my brother and his friends. I think it’s great to play in front of the home crowd and represent your home state in the Big Ten,” said the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Taylor.

There have been a lot of changes instituted within the program since Greg Schiano has taken over for his second go-round as head coach on the banks. Billy has told his brother about what he has seen over the last few months in regard to how the program is being run.

“Billy tells me that the attention to detail is incredible,” Taylor said. “Everything has to be done perfectly and they are on you about it. They care and love you like a family. He is really excited about what the future holds.”

Taylor has some other ties to the Rutgers football program outside of his brother. He is a high school teammate of class of 2021 commit Jordan Thompson at Parsippany Hills High School.

“It would be awesome to play with Jordan,” Taylor said. “I’ve been playing with him for 13 years now, it would be special to continue that. Having a friend going to college with me would make that experience that much easier and better.”

Taylor’s recruitment has recently been picking up momentum as he is also hearing from Boston College, Mississippi State, Minnesota, and Lafayette.

“I hope to get up to Boston College in the fall. I’m not sure when I’m going to commit just yet,” Taylor said.

