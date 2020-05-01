Mayor Soriano Urges Parsippany Residents to ‘Clap Out’

PARSIPPANY – With medical staffs across New Jersey, and the world working tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, people are trying to find ways to show their appreciation for their sacrifice, while staying safe, respecting social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Parsippany resident Robin Mager has a solution – a nightly Clap Out across the community beginning Sunday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m.

“That’s the time in the day when [medical professionals] change shifts,” Mager says. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano agrees and wants the whole Township to join in to show their appreciation.

Mager, a Junior at Parsippany-Troy Hills High School has a particular interest in getting the Clap Out as big and loud as possible. Mager’s mother is a nurse in the ICU at Overlook Medical Center. Since the pandemic began, Mager’s mother has been in the hospital during the day, and staying in a hotel room at night, away from family to keep any possible contagion of the virus away from them.

“I haven’t’ seen her since this all started,” Mager says. “We’re calling her, and she’s doing as best as she can during this situation. It’s a struggle, but we’re talking to her as much as possible.” For those unfamiliar, a Clap Out is a scheduled activity in which participants go outside and clap, cheer, shout, bang pots and pans, and make noise as an act of unified, amplified appreciation for healthcare heroes. Mayor Michael Soriano agrees the Clap Out is a great way to show appreciation, while staying safe and socially distant.

“We want to start these Clap Outs this Sunday evening, and keep them going until we’re through this pandemic,” said Mayor Soriano. “We owe all of our first-responders, frontline caregivers, and medical professionals a huge debt of gratitude.

We should make some noise for those who are putting their lives on the line day in and day out to keep us safe.” Starting Sunday May 3, beginning at 7:00 p.m. each day, residents are encouraged to open their windows, stand on their front porches or balconies, and cheer, clap, and make noise safely for 5-10 minutes. “I want to thank Robin for bringing this idea to the Township,” Mayor Soriano said. “It’s a great way to honor our first responders, and for us in the community to be able to do something together, while staying apart, and to remind everyone that we’re not alone in this.”

Comments

Comments