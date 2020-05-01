Damian Shammas Selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyer List for Sixth Consecutive Year

MORRIS COUNTY — For the sixth year in a row, Damian Christian Shammas has been selected to the exclusive Thomson Reuters New Jersey Super Lawyer list. The distinction is shared by a mere 5% of attorneys in the State of New Jersey.

From 2012 through 2014, Damian was named to the Thomson Reuters Rising Stars lists.

Shammas is an attorney who represents clients in the Morristown area. He is recognized by peers and was selected to Super Lawyers for 2015 – 2020. This selection is based on an evaluation of 12 indicators including peer recognition and professional achievement in legal practice.

Damian Shammas chose to pursue a career in law after completing undergraduate studies. He attended Seton Hall University School of Law and graduated in 1999. Damian Shammas passed the bar exam and was admitted to legal practice in 1999.

He represents clients with Employment Litigation: Plaintiff issues in New Jersey. He also represents clients with General Litigation issues.

Being selected to Super Lawyers is limited to a small number of attorneys in each state. As one of the few attorneys to garner the distinction of Super Lawyers, Damian Shammas has earned the respect of peers as one of the top-rated attorneys in the nation.

Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Since Super Lawyers is intended to be used as an aid in selecting a lawyer, we limit the lawyer ratings to those who can be hired and retained by the public.

Law Offices of Damian Christian Shammas is located at 6 South Street, Suite 301, Morristown, NJ 07960. He can be reached by calling (973) 998-8500 or clicking here.

Comments

Comments