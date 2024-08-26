CCM Leader Vivyen Ray Recognized for Excellence in Workforce Leadership by ROI-NJ

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) has announced that Vivyen Ray, SHRM-SCP, who serves as the vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations, has been honored by being named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: People of Color 2024 list. ROI-NJ, a respected business publication in New Jersey, releases this annual list to recognize and celebrate the significant contributions of workforce leaders of color across the state.

Ray is acknowledged alongside a distinguished group of professionals, including CEOs, presidents, vice presidents, and global leaders from various sectors such as industry, education, healthcare, and more. She is notably the only honoree from a community college.

“Vivyen Ray is an invaluable asset to CCM, and we are incredibly proud to have her as part of our senior leadership team,” said Dr. Anthony Iacono, president of CCM. “Her remarkable contributions to both the college and the broader community are truly exemplary, and she highly deserves this recognition by ROI.”

With over 30 years of experience, Ray has held senior administrative roles in higher education and corporate sectors, specializing in human resources, labor relations, training and development, and organizational development. She has also taught at Essex County College in New Jersey and the University of Mount Saint Vincent in New York, covering human resources, business management, entrepreneurship, and strategic planning.

Ray holds a bachelor’s degree in Personnel and Labor Relations from the University of Baltimore and a master’s in Human Resource Education from Fordham University. She is currently ABD (All But Dissertation) from the University of Phoenix. Additionally, she has earned numerous certifications from respected institutions, including SHRM, ATIXA, and Rutgers Law School.

A Senior Certified Professional with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM-SCP) and a Certified Workplace Mediator, Ray also retired as a Sergeant First Class after 22 years of service in the Army Reserves, where she played a key role in training non-commissioned officers and soldiers.

Ray expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying, “I am honored to be recognized by ROI-NJ alongside other leaders in the state. I truly love what I do each day here at CCM.”

CCM is recognized as the top community college in New Jersey by several rankings, including those from Payscale and Intelligent. The college’s Center for Workforce Development is dedicated to providing a skilled workforce for regional employers and offers tailored training programs for individuals and businesses alike.