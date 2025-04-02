Parsippany Library Celebrates Library Giving Day

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany Library is excited to announce that Library Giving Day was on April 1st. This special event allowed the community to support vital programs, services, and outreach efforts.

This year, thanks to the generosity of three local donors—i3, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, and Sons of Italy—every dollar raised on Library Giving Day will be matched, up to $750. This means your contribution will have double the impact, directly supporting the library’s educational initiatives and community services.

“Library Giving Day is a chance for the community to come together and make a meaningful difference,” said Melissa Kuzma, Parsippany Library Director. “With the matching gift, your donation will go twice as far, helping us provide valuable programs and resources to those who rely on the library.”

Community support makes programs like International Children’s Book Week, beginning April 14th at Lake Hiawatha Branch Library, and the monthly Sensory Friendly Library Hour (launching April 6) possible. These initiatives help create inclusive and enriching experiences for all residents.

Get Involved on Library Giving Day

Here’s how you can make a difference:

Your gift will directly support educational programs, outreach initiatives, and ongoing library services. Spread the Word: Share the Library Giving Day campaign with friends and family, and encourage others to support their local library.





Share the campaign with friends and family, and encourage others to support their local library. Volunteer: Join the Friends of the Library, a dedicated group of volunteers who provide invaluable support through event volunteering, program participation, and book sales.

The Parsippany Library is deeply grateful to the local businesses, organizations, and individuals who make it possible for the library to be a place where people of all ages can grow, learn, and connect.

For more information on Library Giving Day or to donate, visit parsippanyfriends.com.

About Parsippany Library

The Parsippany Library serves a diverse population of over 56,000 New Jersey residents with three library locations in Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. A main source of community information and entertainment, Parsippany Library has evolved the book, periodical, and audio-visual collections through membership in the Main Library Alliance, which includes access to over 50 public libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties. Producing and hosting many classes and programs that support lifelong learning, individual health, and cultural and civic events, Parsippany Library continues to evolve past the limitations of a traditional library, remaining a cornerstone in the community. Visit parsippanylibrary.org for more information, hours of operation, and current programming.

About i3

i3 is a forward-thinking business solutions company dedicated to the financial services market. Their philosophy is simple but powerful: prioritize outcomes and transformation, guiding clients toward lasting success. Focusing on innovation and collaboration, i3 designs strategies that align with industry demands while ensuring sustainability. Visit i3intl.com/index.html to learn more.

About Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Kiwanis is a worldwide service organization in over 96 nations. Its major emphasis is SERVING THE CHILDREN OF THE WORLD. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany picks its own service projects that it feels need attention. A group of local people who volunteer their time and talents, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany strives to make the community a better place to live. Visit parsippanykiwanis.org for more information about the organization and its mission partners.

About Sons of Italy Lodge 2561

The Morris County of the Order of Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 is an affiliated member of the Order of the Sons of Italy In America Association, the largest and longest-established Italian-American organization in the United States. Morris County Lodge was founded as a non-profit organization, which contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. Lodge 2561 is proud to be able to serve a small portion of the needs of local communities. Visit soi2561.org for more information about the organization.