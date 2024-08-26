Parsippany PAL Announces Exciting Lineup of Fall Sports and Activities

PARSIPPANY — As the fall season approaches, the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is gearing up to offer diverse sports and activities designed to engage community members of all ages. From basketball clinics and STEM programs to dance classes and parent-tot activities, there’s something for everyone this fall.

Basketball enthusiasts will be thrilled with the PAL’s Basketball Clinic for children in grades K-8, running from September 16 through October 21. Registration is open until September 9, so parents are encouraged to sign up soon to secure a spot for their young athletes.

For the community’s youngest members, the Parent/Tot Classes provide a wonderful opportunity for bonding and early childhood development. Designed for children aged 1.5 to 3.5 years, these classes will be held every Tuesday from September 17 to November 5, with registration closing on September 10.

Artistic expression will also take center stage, with Art Classes available on Tuesdays from September 17 to October 22. This program offers a creative outlet for children to explore their artistic talents in a supportive environment.

Another highlight of the fall lineup is the Multi-Sport Squirts program, tailored for toddlers aged 2.5 to 4.5 years. This program, running from September 18 to November 6, introduces young children to various sports in a fun and engaging way. Parents should register by September 11 to ensure their child’s participation.

The Intro to Dance program for grades K-3 is a must for those passionate about dance. Held on Wednesdays from September 18 to October 23, this program offers an introduction to dance. Registration ends on September 11.

STEM enthusiasts will not want to miss the STEM Builders program, available for grades 1-5. Running from September 18 to October 23, this program aims to spark interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on activities. Registration closes on September 11.

Adults can also get in on the action with the Men’s Basketball League, available for participants aged 35 and older. The league, offering both ‘A’ and ‘B’ divisions, runs from September 18 to November 13. Registration is required by September 4.

For the little soccer stars, the Soccer Squirts program is perfect for children aged 1.5 to 3.5 years. This program runs from September 19 to November 7, with registration closing on September 12.

Volleyball enthusiasts in grades 3-8 can hone their skills with the Volleyball Instructional Play program, held on Thursdays from September 19 to October 24. Parents are encouraged to register by September 12.

The Tiny Movers program, designed for children aged 3-5, offers a fun introduction to movement and dance. It runs from September 20 to October 25, and parents should register by September 13.

The Parent & Me Stretch program is ideal for parents looking to stretch and bond with their little ones. This class is open to children aged 1.5 to 3 and runs from September 20 to October 25, with registration closing on September 13.

As the colder months approach, the PAL is also preparing for its Winter Wrestling program, open to students in grades K-8. Running from November 2024 through March 2025, this program offers an excellent opportunity for young wrestlers to develop their skills. Registration is open until November 1, with fees varying by grade and level.

Lastly, the Winter Basketball League and Winter Basketball Clinic are also on the horizon, providing additional opportunities for young athletes to stay active during winter. The league is open to students in grades 3-12, while the clinic is designed for children in grades K-2.

With various programs available, the Parsippany PAL fosters community engagement and promotes healthy, active lifestyles. For more information and to register for these exciting fall programs, visit www.parsippanypal.org.