Anikait Sota Honored with Proclamations for Leadership of Parsippany Cube Club

PARSIPPANY — In front of more than 100 attendees, Anikait Sota was presented with multiple proclamations and honors, recognizing his leadership of the Parsippany Cube Club and outstanding service to the local community. The event, which brought together elected officials, civic leaders, business owners, and supporters, celebrated the impact of Sota’s efforts on youth engagement and small business development in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Sota received official proclamations from Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw, the New Jersey State Legislature through Senator Joseph Pennacchio and Assembly members, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, and Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills James Barberio. Each proclamation acknowledged Sota’s commitment to building community through innovation, education, and collaboration.

Ajoy Kumar, Keshav Sota, Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Anikait Sota, and Dipika Sota gather to celebrate a momentous occasion.

Founded in 2020 by then-sixth grader Anikait, the Parsippany Cube Club (PCC) quickly grew from a simple idea into a dynamic movement, engaging hundreds of students and families across the region. By blending STEM education with real-world leadership experiences, the club empowers youth through Rubik’s Cube competitions, interactive workshops, and community outreach, fostering logic, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship skills.

Sota’s leadership extended far beyond the classroom. Through his work with the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, he played a key role in supporting local businesses and helping to create new opportunities for community partnerships. Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill presented Sota with a special commendation highlighting his “dedicated service to small businesses and his forward-thinking approach to community building.”

Sota raised over $15,000 through sponsorships, fundraising events, and local business partnerships. These funds directly supported club activities and outreach efforts, including free workshops for underserved youth and resources for STEM education in Parsippany schools.

“Anikait’s work is a shining example of what’s possible when passion meets purpose,” said Economic Development chairman Frank Cahill at the event. “He’s not only inspired a generation of students—he’s made a real difference in how we support our local businesses and engage our youth.”

As he accepted the proclamations, Sota thanked the community, his mentors, and the local officials who supported the club’s mission. “This isn’t just about cubes,” he said. “It’s about creating a space where young people can lead, innovate, and improve their town.”

With his contributions now officially recognized by leaders at every level of government, Sota’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact youth leadership can have in shaping the future of Parsippany-Troy Hills.