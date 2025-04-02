Parsippany Clerk Shuts Down Majority of Petition Challenge by Fuller-McConnell

PARSIPPANY — In a decisive move, Parsippany Township Clerk Khaled Madin has rejected the bulk of resident Siobhan Fuller-McConnell’s objections to nominating petitions for the Republican Municipal Committee, dealing a major blow to her challenge.

After a thorough review, Madin found that Fuller-McConnell’s claims lacked factual support and failed to meet the legal requirements under New Jersey election law. His ruling dismantled key objections, including:

• Unregistered voter allegations – All disputed individuals were confirmed as legally registered.

• Democratic voter signing a GOP petition – Records show the individual legally changed party affiliation in time.

• Missing circulator certifications – All alleged omissions were corrected within the legal deadline, making the objections irrelevant.

Madin emphasized that petition challenges must be based on evidence, not speculation, and stated that the remaining claims “were not supported by the facts or applicable legal standards.”

Adding another twist, Councilmember Justin Musella, who had filed a similar challenge, withdrew his objections and worked toward a resolution. Fuller-McConnell, however, refused multiple invitations to engage, a silence Madin noted as raising questions about the sincerity of her challenge.

With the March 31 deadline passed and most claims lacking a substantive basis, Madin officially denied the objection in part and confirmed that it would have no impact on the upcoming election.

He reaffirmed his office’s commitment to integrity and efficiency. Madin clarified that petition challenges should not be used as political weapons to erode public trust or waste taxpayer resources.