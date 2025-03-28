Friday, March 28, 2025
Lake Hiawatha's Sarah Vincent Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi at TCNJ

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Sarah Vincent, a Lake Hiawatha resident and Finance major at The College of New Jersey, was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in recognition of her outstanding academic achievement.

PARSIPPANY — Sarah Vincent, a standout student from Lake Hiawatha, has been inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The College of New Jersey, one of the nation’s most prestigious academic honors.

A Finance major and student-athlete at TCNJ, Vincent was selected to join Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership is by invitation only and reserved for the top 10 percent of seniors, graduate students, and 7.5 percent of juniors.

Vincent, a 2023 graduate of Parsippany High School, earned numerous honors during her time there. She graduated summa cum laude, received the Scholar-Athlete Award, and was named Math Student of the Year. As a senior, she earned All-Conference and All-County recognition in athletics and served as Treasurer of the Italian Honor Society.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 and maintains chapters on over 300 campuses in the United States, its territories, and the Philippines. The Society’s mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.”

To learn more, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
