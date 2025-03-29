Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Welcomes New Member Alison Cogan

PARSIPPANY—During a recent swearing-in ceremony, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly welcomed longtime resident Alison Cogan as a new member. Club President Doreen Brennan officially inducted her, celebrating her commitment to community service and dedication to making a positive impact.

President Brennan expressed her enthusiasm for Alison’s membership, stating, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and community than to welcome new members? Today, we’re very pleased to welcome Alison to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”

A Lifetime of Community Involvement

Alison Cogan and her husband, Justin, have lived in Parsippany since 2007 and have raised their five children there. She is the President of the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Board of Education and has served on the Board for the past 11 years. In addition to her work in education, Alison is the Treasurer of the Parsippany United Methodist Church, the Parsippany Education Foundation, and the League of Women Voters of Morris Area.

Alison is also a co-owner of MRA Tax Services, located in Parsippany, and volunteers as a Pennies for Puppies presenter for The Seeing Eye, helping educate the community about guide dog training and services.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly sponsors several Service Leadership Programs (SLPs) within the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District, including K-Kids at local elementary schools, Builders Clubs at the middle school level, and Key Clubs at the high schools. These programs allow students to develop leadership skills, engage in meaningful service projects, and build a lifelong commitment to community involvement.

A strong partnership between the Board of Education and Kiwanis is essential for fostering student growth beyond the classroom. Students can access valuable character-building and leadership experiences that complement academic instruction through this collaboration. By working together, Kiwanis and the school district help shape compassionate, service-minded leaders prepared to impact their communities positively.

Looking Forward to Making a Difference

Alison expressed excitement about joining the Kiwanis Club, emphasizing her passion for volunteerism and community service. “I love volunteering in this town and giving back to the community that has given so much to me. I look forward to becoming more involved with Kiwanis and their great work in Parsippany,” she said. “I encourage everyone to get out there and volunteer for an organization. So many people need help, and it’s a great feeling to be the one making a difference.”

Her induction underscores the Kiwanis Club’s growing influence in Parsippany. Longtime member Connie Keller plays a vital role in fostering the club’s growth by sponsoring and mentoring new members, ensuring that the spirit of service continues to thrive.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is well-known for its dedication to serving children and families in need. With Alison’s addition, the club gains another seasoned community leader who will undoubtedly contribute to its ongoing success.

Join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets weekly at IHOP, 792 Route 46. Meetings are held on Thursday mornings at 7:15 a.m., except for the first Thursday of each month, which occurs at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and how to get involved, click here and the club directly.