Monday, March 31, 2025
HomeLocal NewsJustin Hoffman Inducted into Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society
Local NewsSchool News

Justin Hoffman Inducted into Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
174
Parsippany’s Justin Hoffman honored for academic and athletic excellence at Muhlenberg College.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Justin Dean Hoffman, a dedicated Biology major at Muhlenberg College, continues to make his hometown of Parsippany proud. A 2022 Parsippany Hills High School graduate, Justin demonstrated leadership and athletic excellence during his time there, serving as team captain for both the cross country and track & field teams. His achievements include being named a two-time all-conference honoree and earning the team MVP in cross country.

Continuing his athletic journey at Muhlenberg, Hoffman participated in four cross-country meets during his freshman year in 2023. Notably, he improved his 8K time by 1 minute and 20 seconds between his first and second races, achieving a personal best of 29:49.9 at the Border Battle.

On March 30, 2025, Hoffman is set to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Nu chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta (AED), the national honor society for pre-health students. Membership in AED recognizes academic excellence and a commitment to the health professions. Muhlenberg alumnus and neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Heary ’82 will address the inductees during the ceremony.​

Muhlenberg College, established in 1848, is a selective, four-year residential liberal arts institution in Allentown, Pennsylvania. With an enrollment of nearly 2,000 students, the college emphasizes a curriculum that fosters personal and intellectual growth through diverse ideas, discoveries, and experiences.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Speeders Car Wash Brings High-Energy, High-Tech Experience to Mountain Lakes – Interview with Regional Manager
Next article
Friends of Parsippany Library Seek Jewelry and Accessory Donations for Upcoming Sale
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »