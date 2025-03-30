Justin Hoffman Inducted into Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society

PARSIPPANY — Justin Dean Hoffman, a dedicated Biology major at Muhlenberg College, continues to make his hometown of Parsippany proud. A 2022 Parsippany Hills High School graduate, Justin demonstrated leadership and athletic excellence during his time there, serving as team captain for both the cross country and track & field teams. His achievements include being named a two-time all-conference honoree and earning the team MVP in cross country.

Continuing his athletic journey at Muhlenberg, Hoffman participated in four cross-country meets during his freshman year in 2023. Notably, he improved his 8K time by 1 minute and 20 seconds between his first and second races, achieving a personal best of 29:49.9 at the Border Battle.

On March 30, 2025, Hoffman is set to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Nu chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta (AED), the national honor society for pre-health students. Membership in AED recognizes academic excellence and a commitment to the health professions. Muhlenberg alumnus and neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Heary ’82 will address the inductees during the ceremony.​

Muhlenberg College, established in 1848, is a selective, four-year residential liberal arts institution in Allentown, Pennsylvania. With an enrollment of nearly 2,000 students, the college emphasizes a curriculum that fosters personal and intellectual growth through diverse ideas, discoveries, and experiences.