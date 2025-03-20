Parsippany Hills Boys Basketball Camp Returns for Summer 2025

PARSIPPANY — Young basketball enthusiasts in Parsippany have something exciting to look forward to this summer as the Parsippany Hills Boys Basketball Camp returns, offering two action-packed weeks of skill development, teamwork, and fun.

Designed for boys entering grades 4 through 9, the camp will be held at the Par Hills High School Gym and run over two separate weeks:

Week 1: July 7 – July 11

Week 2: July 14 – July 18

Sessions will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., ensuring young athletes get valuable training without the exhaustion of a full-day program.

The camp, a summer tradition for local basketball players, focuses on improving fundamental skills such as shooting, dribbling, passing, and defense while incorporating competitive drills and scrimmages. Participants will receive expert coaching from experienced players and instructors passionate about developing young talent.

One week costs $200, but those who register for both weeks will receive a 20% discount. Interested participants, click here for more details and to complete the registration process.

For years, the Parsippany Hills Boys Basketball Camp has been a great opportunity for players to improve their game, meet new friends, and build confidence on the court. With limited spots available, early registration is encouraged.