All Saints Academy to Host Transfer Information Session on April 9

PARSIPPANY—All Saints Academy is inviting families to explore a fresh start for the upcoming school year during a Transfer Information Session on Tuesday, April 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their campus in Parsippany.

The event will allow prospective families to learn more about All Saints Academy’s STEM-certified PreK-8 academic program, meet with school staff, and tour the facility.

Families considering a change will learn about the school’s structured, morals-based curriculum, small class sizes, and the personalized attention offered to every student. Additionally, a $1,000 transfer grant is available for eligible new families making the move.

With a commitment to academic excellence and character development, All Saints Academy continues to make a big impact through its nurturing, values-driven environment.

RSVP or request more information by emailing info@allsaintspar.org or calling (973) 334-4704. Visit www.allsaintspar.org to learn more.