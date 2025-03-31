Tuesday, April 1, 2025
All Saints Academy to Host Transfer Information Session on April 9

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Students at All Saints Academy share smiles and school spirit as they celebrate a year of growth and learning. Families are invited to attend the upcoming Transfer Information Session on April 9 to explore what makes this PreK–8 school a special place to learn and thrive.

PARSIPPANY—All Saints Academy is inviting families to explore a fresh start for the upcoming school year during a Transfer Information Session on Tuesday, April 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their campus in Parsippany.

The event will allow prospective families to learn more about All Saints Academy’s STEM-certified PreK-8 academic program, meet with school staff, and tour the facility.

Families considering a change will learn about the school’s structured, morals-based curriculum, small class sizes, and the personalized attention offered to every student. Additionally, a $1,000 transfer grant is available for eligible new families making the move.

With a commitment to academic excellence and character development, All Saints Academy continues to make a big impact through its nurturing, values-driven environment.

RSVP or request more information by emailing info@allsaintspar.org or calling (973) 334-4704. Visit www.allsaintspar.org to learn more.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
