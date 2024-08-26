Monday, August 26, 2024
HomeSchool NewsVideo: Board of Education Meeting - August 22, 2024
School NewsVideos

Video: Board of Education Meeting – August 22, 2024

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
199
Andy Choffo, Parsippany Board of Education President

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education meeting of August 22, 2024.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education consists of nine elected members who each serve three-year terms. Here is the current lineup of board members, along with the expiration dates of their terms:

  1. Andrew Choffo (President) – Term expires in 2027
  2. Susy Golderer (Vice President) – Term expires in 2024
  3. Sheethal Abraham – Term expires in 2024
  4. Timothy Berrios – Term expires in 2027
  5. Alison Cogan – Term expires in 2025
  6. Judy Mayer – Term expires in 2024
  7. Jack Raia – Term expires in 2025
  8. Michelle Shappell – Term expires in 2025
  9. Wendy Wright – Term expires in 2027
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Officials Warn Against Drunk Driving This Labor Day: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Next article
CCM Leader Vivyen Ray Recognized for Excellence in Workforce Leadership by ROI-NJ
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »