Video: Board of Education Meeting – August 22, 2024

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education meeting of August 22, 2024.
The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education consists of nine elected members who each serve three-year terms. Here is the current lineup of board members, along with the expiration dates of their terms:
- Andrew Choffo (President) – Term expires in 2027
- Susy Golderer (Vice President) – Term expires in 2024
- Sheethal Abraham – Term expires in 2024
- Timothy Berrios – Term expires in 2027
- Alison Cogan – Term expires in 2025
- Judy Mayer – Term expires in 2024
- Jack Raia – Term expires in 2025
- Michelle Shappell – Term expires in 2025
- Wendy Wright – Term expires in 2027