Wednesday, March 19, 2025
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Elects New Members

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Coleman Huetz of Mount Tabor has been elected to membership in The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Huetz, a College of New Jersey student, earned this prestigious recognition for his outstanding academic achievements and commitment to excellence.

They are among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff, and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who desired to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States, its territories, and the Philippines. Its mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.”

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
