Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Discover Your Future at CCM’s Spring Open House on April 26

Register Now to Join Us to Tour the Campus, Explore Programs, Apply for Admission and More 

County College of Morris

MORRIS COUNTY — Ready to discover your future? County College of Morris (CCM) is hosting a Spring Open House for prospective students, families, adult learners, and Veterans on Saturday, April 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. If you’re looking to start or advance your education, this is your chance to explore the range of opportunities CCM offers. Join us to see firsthand why CCM is ranked among the best community colleges and how CCM can set you up for success. Don’t miss out—register by clicking here.

With three dynamic sessions kicking off at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m., you’ll be able to gain information about the over 100 associate degree, certificate, and workforce development programs offered while also discovering 50+ student clubs and Division II/III athletics that enrich the college experience. Informative sessions will provide insight into the college’s on-campus, hybrid, and 100% online programs. Campus tours will be given for all participants to explore the park-like campus and cutting-edge labs, studios, and facilities. Plus, the admissionsfinancial aid, and student support teams, including Veteran services, will provide details about numerous resources and can answer your questions. 

Prospective students may apply on the spot, at no cost, with a free application waiver. They can also work with a student success specialist to plan their schedule and register for the summer and/or fall sessions. The college’s Center for Workforce Development will assist with enrollment into non-credit courses—no application is required! 

Whether you’re a high school student mapping out your next steps, a career-changer looking for new opportunities, or a Veteran seeking support, CCM has the resources to help you succeed. Register for the Spring Open House today and take the first step toward a brighter future. For a preview of what to expect, visit our YouTube channel. Upon arrival, you will be entered to win a $200 gift card to the CCM Campus Store for free swag, books, supplies, and more! 

CCM has recently received numerous recognitions and distinctions, including being ranked as #1 Best Community Colleges in New Jersey by Salary Potential and in the Top 5% of Community Colleges in the Nation by Payscale. Intelligent named CCM one of the best community colleges in the state and the best for transfer students. According to Best Accredited Colleges, CCM is the #1 community college in New Jersey. Plus, numerous degree programs have been ranked nationally, in the mid-Atlantic, and in the state by College Factual. 

