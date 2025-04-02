Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Detective Sergeant Papienuk Retires After 25 Years

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Papienuk with Police Chief Richard Pantina

PARSIPPANY—Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Papienuk retires after 25 years of dedicated service in law enforcement. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards, including one Life Saving Award, two Unit Commendations, and two Letters of Commendation. He was also honored with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award.

In addition to his patrol duties, Detective Sergeant Papienuk served as a Field Training Officer and most recently supervised the Internal Affairs Section.

Congratulations, Detective Sergeant Papienuk! We wish you all the best in your retirement.

A tribute to Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Papienuk’s 25 years of dedicated service. The shadow box features his badge, service patches, commendation bars, and mementos representing key moments and achievements throughout his law enforcement career.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
