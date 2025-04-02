Detective Sergeant Papienuk Retires After 25 Years

PARSIPPANY—Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Papienuk retires after 25 years of dedicated service in law enforcement. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards, including one Life Saving Award, two Unit Commendations, and two Letters of Commendation. He was also honored with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award.

In addition to his patrol duties, Detective Sergeant Papienuk served as a Field Training Officer and most recently supervised the Internal Affairs Section.

Congratulations, Detective Sergeant Papienuk! We wish you all the best in your retirement.