Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Mobile Services Coming to Parsippany Community Center

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Cl erk Ann Grossi

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, in partnership with Assemblyman Jay Webber, will bring “Mobile Services On The Go” to the Parsippany Community Center on Wednesday, April 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event, which will take place at 1130 Knoll Road, aims to provide residents convenient access to various essential county and state services in their backyard.

Staff will be on-site to assist with a range of services, including:

  • County and State Government Issues
  • Senior and Veteran ID Cards
  • Notary Applications and Approvals
  • ANCHOR and Senior Freeze Property Tax Relief
  • MVC Troubleshooting
  • Milestones and Achievement Recognition

“This initiative brings government services directly to the people,” said Assemblyman Jay Webber. “It’s about accessibility and ensuring that residents—especially seniors and veterans—receive the support they need without unnecessary travel or delays.”

County Clerk Ann Grossi added, “We proudly offer these mobile services throughout Morris County. Our goal is to make county services easier to access and more responsive to the needs of our community.”

For more information, residents can call (973) 917-3420.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
