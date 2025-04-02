Mobile Services Coming to Parsippany Community Center

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, in partnership with Assemblyman Jay Webber, will bring “Mobile Services On The Go” to the Parsippany Community Center on Wednesday, April 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event, which will take place at 1130 Knoll Road, aims to provide residents convenient access to various essential county and state services in their backyard.

Staff will be on-site to assist with a range of services, including:

County and State Government Issues

Senior and Veteran ID Cards

Notary Applications and Approvals

ANCHOR and Senior Freeze Property Tax Relief

MVC Troubleshooting

Milestones and Achievement Recognition

“This initiative brings government services directly to the people,” said Assemblyman Jay Webber. “It’s about accessibility and ensuring that residents—especially seniors and veterans—receive the support they need without unnecessary travel or delays.”

County Clerk Ann Grossi added, “We proudly offer these mobile services throughout Morris County. Our goal is to make county services easier to access and more responsive to the needs of our community.”

For more information, residents can call (973) 917-3420.