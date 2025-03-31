All Saints Academy to Host “Spring Into Learning” Event on April 6

PARSIPPANY — All Saints Academy is inviting families to experience the joy of early childhood education during its “Spring Into Learning Event” on Sunday, April 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the school’s campus located at 189 Baldwin Road in Parsippany.

The event offers a fun and interactive opportunity to explore the magic of All Saints Academy’s Preschool, PreK4, and Kindergarten programs. Families will enjoy spring-themed activities, meet the dedicated teaching staff, and take guided tours of the school’s classrooms.

Attendees will also get a first-hand look at how All Saints Academy integrates play-based learning into subjects like art, technology, STEM, Spanish, and music—creating a dynamic and engaging educational environment for young learners.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP by phone at (973) 334-4704 or by email at info@allsaintspar.org. Those who RSVP will receive a special spring treat at the event.

To learn more about the school, visit allsaintspar.org.