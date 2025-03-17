Monday, March 17, 2025
Parsippany High School Teacher Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany High School

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Chief Richard Pantina confirmed that James Wiegand, 43, of Sparta, has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with alleged inappropriate online conversations with a 14-year-old student.

In November 2024, an administrator at Parsippany High School notified the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office of alleged inappropriate behavior by one of the school’s teachers. Wiegand, who was employed as a teacher at the time, is alleged to have sent sexual and suggestive messages to a student using Instagram from September 2024 through November 2024.

Weigand has been subsequently suspended from his teaching position.

As a result of the investigation, Mr. Wiegand was charged on March 13, 2025, with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a crime of the third degree, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:24-4(a)(1).

Wiegand has been released under pre-trial supervision with the following conditions: pre-trial monitoring level 2, no contact with the victim, and no unsupervised contact with minor children. He has a court date scheduled for April 21, 2025, before the Honorable Robert Hanna, J.S.C.

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit participated in this investigation.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
