Wednesday, March 26, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Hills High School Student Art Exhibit Opening Reception Set for April...
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Hills High School Student Art Exhibit Opening Reception Set for April 4

Local Youth Art on Display at the Y

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
159

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is proud to host a community art exhibit featuring student artwork from Parsippany Hills High School. The art installation will be displayed throughout the Y from April 4 to June 15. The public is warmly invited to a special opening reception on Friday, April 4, at 6:00 p.m., celebrating the creativity and imagination of local youth artists.

This year’s exhibit theme, “Dance of the Muses,” highlights the journey from passion to creation. Student artists have drawn freely from their interests and curiosities, channeling their unique experiences and voices into original works of art. The result is a dynamic showcase that reflects artistic skill and the diverse perspectives and stories of today’s youth.

“We’re honored to showcase the talents of local students and provide a space where their voices and visions are seen and celebrated,” said Alex Martinez, CEO. “Their work reminds us of the importance of expression, creativity, and community connection.” 

The team from Employment Horizons in Whippany, a nonprofit that empowers individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment opportunities, will provide light refreshments. This underscores the inclusive and collaborative spirit that defines this event.

This exhibit is a vibrant addition to the Y’s community art gallery, reinforcing its commitment to youth development, creative enrichment, and fostering spaces where all belong. Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is conveniently located at 100 Fanny Road in Mountain Lakes, bordering the towns of Parsippany and Boonton.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Chaos, Comedy, and a Quick Exit: A Night of Shenanigans at the Parsippany Council Meeting
Next article
Pedestrian Injured and Building Damaged in Crash on Smith Road
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »