Parsippany Hills High School Student Art Exhibit Opening Reception Set for April 4

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is proud to host a community art exhibit featuring student artwork from Parsippany Hills High School. The art installation will be displayed throughout the Y from April 4 to June 15. The public is warmly invited to a special opening reception on Friday, April 4, at 6:00 p.m., celebrating the creativity and imagination of local youth artists.

This year’s exhibit theme, “Dance of the Muses,” highlights the journey from passion to creation. Student artists have drawn freely from their interests and curiosities, channeling their unique experiences and voices into original works of art. The result is a dynamic showcase that reflects artistic skill and the diverse perspectives and stories of today’s youth.

“We’re honored to showcase the talents of local students and provide a space where their voices and visions are seen and celebrated,” said Alex Martinez, CEO. “Their work reminds us of the importance of expression, creativity, and community connection.”

The team from Employment Horizons in Whippany, a nonprofit that empowers individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment opportunities, will provide light refreshments. This underscores the inclusive and collaborative spirit that defines this event.

This exhibit is a vibrant addition to the Y’s community art gallery, reinforcing its commitment to youth development, creative enrichment, and fostering spaces where all belong. Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is conveniently located at 100 Fanny Road in Mountain Lakes, bordering the towns of Parsippany and Boonton.