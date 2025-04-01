Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Deceased Man Recovered from Passaic River in Montville Identified

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Essex County Sheriff Amir D. Jones, and Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed the deceased man whose body was recovered from the Passaic River on March 23, 2025, has been identified.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office have identified the deceased as Timothy Robinson, 21. Robinson was last seen in Cedar Grove on December 17, 2024, and had been subsequently reported missing.

On March 23, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the Passaic River near Route 46 in Montville on a report of a body observed by two fishermen. While searching the area, Montville Police officers located the body of a man. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI responded, and the body was recovered from the water. The body was turned over to the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A forensic odontologist confirmed the identity of the recovered body on March 31, 2025. Members of the MCPO and Essex County Sheriff’s Office notified the deceased’s next-of-kin in person that same day.

The cause and manner of Mr. Robinson’s death remain pending, however the cause of death is not suspected to be criminal. Scans of the body were negative for projectiles or foreign objects.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Missing Persons Units, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Montville Police Department, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police Missing Person Unit.

Prosecutor Carroll thanked the investigators and the members of the MCMEO for their assistance on this investigation and for bringing closure to Robinson’s loved ones.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
