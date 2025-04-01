Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Parsippany Receives $12,250 to Crack Down on Distracted Driving as Part of Statewide Safety Initiative

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) have announced a month-long, high-visibility enforcement campaign to curb distracted driving across New Jersey. The initiative is titled “Put the Phone Away or Pay,” from April 1 through April 30. It includes over $1 million in grant funding to support law enforcement agencies as they step up efforts to enforce the state’s ban on handheld devices while driving.

Locally, Parsippany-Troy Hills was awarded a $12,250 grant, one of the highest amounts in Morris County, to help officers intensify patrols and identify motorists engaging in risky behavior behind the wheel. The funding will increase enforcement during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, targeting drivers who text or use handheld devices while operating a vehicle.

“Combining public awareness campaigns like this with increased enforcement efforts against distracted driving help ensure drivers keep their attention on the road and off their phones,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Staying focused behind the wheel from the moment you step into your car is crucial in preventing a possible tragedy. Working together, we can help make roadways across New Jersey safer.”

Preliminary data from 2023 indicates that 48 percent of drivers involved in crashes were distracted at the time of the incident. These crashes led to 160 fatalities and more than 1,400 serious injuries. HTS is funding saturation patrols in 158 law enforcement agencies across 19 counties. Additionally, the New Jersey State Police received $211,820 to conduct patrols on major highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and various interstate routes.

“Every second behind the wheel demands a driver’s full attention,” said Michael J. Rizol, Jr., Division of Highway Traffic Safety Director. “During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, HTS remains unwavering in its dedication to educating drivers about the consequences of distracted driving and is fully committed to equipping our law enforcement partners with the essential resources to swiftly address and remove distracted drivers from our roads.”

Other Morris County municipalities receiving grants include Hanover ($8,750), Jefferson ($7,000), and Mount Olive ($7,000).

First-time offenders caught using a handheld device while driving face fines between $200 and $400, while repeat violations can result in penalties of up to $800 and three insurance points.

In 2024, law enforcement across New Jersey issued over 9,000 citations for cell phone use or texting while driving and nearly 4,800 for careless driving. With increased enforcement and public awareness this April, officials hope to reverse this troubling trend and make roads safer for all.

For more information on New Jersey traffic safety campaigns, visit njsaferoads.com.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

