Friday, August 23, 2024
PHS Cheerleaders to Host Car Wash Fundraiser for Senior Scholarships

Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Mark your calendars! The Parsippany High School (PHS) Cheerleaders are hosting a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, September 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at PHS. This community event invites everyone to come out, get their cars sparkling clean, and support the cheerleading squad as they raise funds for senior scholarships.

For just $5.00 per car, you can enjoy a thorough wash and help contribute to the future of the school’s senior cheerleaders. The funds raised during this event will go directly towards scholarships for graduating seniors, making it a meaningful and impactful way to give back to the students who work hard to represent PHS throughout the year.

The car wash is a great opportunity to show support for the PHS Cheerleaders, who bring energy and spirit to school events and dedicate countless hours to practice and performances. Plus, it’s an easy way to keep your car looking its best while helping the local high school community.

Join in on the fun at PHS on September 14th, and let the PHS Cheerleaders take care of your car while you contribute to a worthy cause!

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
