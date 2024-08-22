Authorities Identify Trenton Man Killed in Parsippany Hit-and-Run on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — Authorities identified a man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Morris County Monday night as a 35-year-old resident of Trenton, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab.

Jelson Cabrera was struck at around 9:27 p.m. on Route 46 westbound in the area of Buffalo Wild Wings, officials said.

Cabrera was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a silver or grey Toyota Rav 4, model years 2019 through 2021, which is missing a side view mirror on the passenger side, Knab said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Parsippany Police at (973) 263-4300, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.