PHHS Wrestling Team to Host Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Join the Parsippany Hills High School (PHHS) Wrestling Team for a night of delicious food and community support at their upcoming Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser. The event will be held on Saturday, September 14, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Fire House at 255 Halsey Road.

Guests will enjoy a hearty meal of salad, pasta, sliced beef tenderloin dipped in hot butter, served on French bread, coffee, tea, and dessert. The evening will also feature a tricky tray, a Birthday Board, and more fun activities.

Tickets are priced at $65.00 per person, and attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats by August 30. Payments can be made by check, cash, or Venmo. All proceeds from the event will benefit the PHHS Wrestling Team, helping to support their upcoming season and ensure they have the necessary resources for success.

For more information or to reserve your spot, contact the PHHS Wrestling Team at phhswrestlingteam@gmail.com. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support local athletes while enjoying a night of great food and entertainment!