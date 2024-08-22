Thursday, August 22, 2024
HomeSchool NewsPHHS Wrestling Team to Host Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser
School News

PHHS Wrestling Team to Host Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
100
Savory, juicy, mouth-watering, perfectly prepared, all you can eat, slices of tender beef, all on top of those tiny slices of bread that everyone uses to make bread sculptures

PARSIPPANY — Join the Parsippany Hills High School (PHHS) Wrestling Team for a night of delicious food and community support at their upcoming Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser. The event will be held on Saturday, September 14, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Fire House at 255 Halsey Road.

Guests will enjoy a hearty meal of salad, pasta, sliced beef tenderloin dipped in hot butter, served on French bread, coffee, tea, and dessert. The evening will also feature a tricky tray, a Birthday Board, and more fun activities.

Tickets are priced at $65.00 per person, and attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats by August 30. Payments can be made by check, cash, or Venmo. All proceeds from the event will benefit the PHHS Wrestling Team, helping to support their upcoming season and ensure they have the necessary resources for success.

For more information or to reserve your spot, contact the PHHS Wrestling Team at phhswrestlingteam@gmail.com. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support local athletes while enjoying a night of great food and entertainment!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Lily’s Hope Foundation Hosts 2024 Golf Tournament of Hope
Next article
CCM Secures College Readiness Now Grant For Tenth Consecutive Year
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »