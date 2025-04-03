Thursday, April 3, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsParsippany Neighborhood Watch to Host Active Threat Training for Office Workers
Business NewsLocal News

Parsippany Neighborhood Watch to Host Active Threat Training for Office Workers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
96
Employees participate in a workplace meeting—a setting where preparedness for active threat scenarios is becoming increasingly important. Parsippany Neighborhood Watch is hosting a session on April 23 to educate the public on how to respond to such emergencies in office environments.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY—To promote community safety and preparedness, the Parsippany Neighborhood Watch will host an informative training session titled “Active Threat Scenarios at the Office” on Wednesday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at 449 Halsey Road and is free to attend.

The session will provide participants with practical strategies for recognizing and responding to active threats in the workplace. Attendees will learn how to stay alert, protect themselves, and work together to ensure safe outcomes during emergencies.

“With safety becoming more of a priority in today’s world, our goal is to ensure that residents and workers are equipped with the knowledge they need to react quickly and effectively,” said a representative from the Parsippany Neighborhood Watch.

The presentation is open to the public, especially those working in office settings who may benefit from scenario-based training and actionable safety tips.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – April 2, 2025
Next article
Letter to the Editor: People Want Transparency from the Mayor
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »