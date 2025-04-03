Parsippany Neighborhood Watch to Host Active Threat Training for Office Workers

PARSIPPANY—To promote community safety and preparedness, the Parsippany Neighborhood Watch will host an informative training session titled “Active Threat Scenarios at the Office” on Wednesday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at 449 Halsey Road and is free to attend.

The session will provide participants with practical strategies for recognizing and responding to active threats in the workplace. Attendees will learn how to stay alert, protect themselves, and work together to ensure safe outcomes during emergencies.

“With safety becoming more of a priority in today’s world, our goal is to ensure that residents and workers are equipped with the knowledge they need to react quickly and effectively,” said a representative from the Parsippany Neighborhood Watch.

The presentation is open to the public, especially those working in office settings who may benefit from scenario-based training and actionable safety tips.