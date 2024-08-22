CCM Secures College Readiness Now Grant For Tenth Consecutive Year

MORRIS COUNTY — For the tenth year, CCM has been selected to receive a College Readiness Now (CRN) X grant of just over $50,000 to increase the number of ” college-ready ” high school graduates.”

Awarded by the State of New Jersey’s Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) the college plans to use the grant in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to continue its current programming in providing learning opportunities for needy students.

Due to the college’s incredibly successful partnerships with high schools in Morris County, participating twelfth-grade students may take a year-long equivalency course in mathematics taught by the district. Alternatively, those who are identified as not college-ready in mathematics may participate in an intense, five-week summer bridge program.

Completing this on campus before enrolling as a first-year student at CCM has benefits. For example, being exempt from the college’s math placement exam and ready to take college-level math courses can save time and money.

As a top-ranked community college in New Jersey, CCM is proud to be a key participant in increasing the number of high school graduates to be “college-ready.” The college has close ties with area high schools and looks forward to further strengthening and expanding its relationships.

“We have been working with several school districts in Morris County to implement the year-long program,” says Marva Cole-Friday, Associate Director and Dual Enrollment & College Readiness Now Coordinator at CCM. “Our goal is to increase the percentage of college-ready students at CCM.”

CCM is working towards implementing a similar English as a Second Language program to increase student success rates.

This non-competitive grant is funded by the State of New Jersey and administered by the Center for Student Success through the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, with oversight by OSHE. All community colleges in New Jersey were invited to participate, but participation was not mandatory.

For more information, contact Marva Cole-Friday, Associate Director and Dual Enrollment & College Readiness Now Coordinator at CCM, at MCole-Friday@ccm.edu, or call (973) 328-5105.