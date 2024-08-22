Lily’s Hope Foundation Hosts 2024 Golf Tournament of Hope

MORRIS COUNTY — The 2024 Golf Tournament of Hope marks the second annual event in New Jersey, continuing its tradition as a vital fundraiser for Lily’s Hope Foundation, which has supported preemies and their families since 2014. The event will occur on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Knoll Country Club West in Parsippany.

The 2024 Golf Tournament of Hope will kick off with registration and breakfast at 7:00 a.m., followed by an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start for the golfers. After a morning on the course, participants will gather from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a catered lunch, including an hour of open bar.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to this fun-filled day, which includes breakfast, lunch, raffles, contests, and more. Early registration is encouraged, and prices will increase on September 1.

For more information and registration details, visit the Lily’s Hope Foundation website.

The event promises a day of camaraderie, competition, and support for Lily’s Hope Foundation’s mission to assist families with premature babies.