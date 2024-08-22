Thursday, August 22, 2024
Local News

Lily’s Hope Foundation Hosts 2024 Golf Tournament of Hope

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The golfers enjoying a nice day of golf at Knoll Country Club

MORRIS COUNTY — The 2024 Golf Tournament of Hope marks the second annual event in New Jersey, continuing its tradition as a vital fundraiser for Lily’s Hope Foundation, which has supported preemies and their families since 2014. The event will occur on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Knoll Country Club West in Parsippany.

The 2024 Golf Tournament of Hope will kick off with registration and breakfast at 7:00 a.m., followed by an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start for the golfers. After a morning on the course, participants will gather from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a catered lunch, including an hour of open bar.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to this fun-filled day, which includes breakfast, lunch, raffles, contests, and more. Early registration is encouraged, and prices will increase on September 1.

For more information and registration details, visit the Lily’s Hope Foundation website.

The event promises a day of camaraderie, competition, and support for Lily’s Hope Foundation’s mission to assist families with premature babies.

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
