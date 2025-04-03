Lakeland Hills YMCA Welcomes Michael Meyer as Vice President of Childcare and Youth Services

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is pleased to announce Michael Meyer’s appointment as the new Vice President of Childcare and Youth Services. With nearly 30 years of experience in youth development and education, Michael is committed to empowering young people and fostering inclusive, nurturing environments where all children can thrive.

Michael previously served as Superintendent of the Lincoln Park Public School District, where he was known for his innovative leadership and community-centered approach. Under his guidance, the district expanded early education programs, implemented positive school climate curricula, engaged families in enrichment opportunities, and launched its first-ever strategic action plan to strengthen student outcomes and community engagement.

His extensive background includes roles as a teacher, middle-school principal, and school administrator. He holds multiple professional certifications in education, supervision, and leadership.

In his new role at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, Michael will oversee the Early Childhood Education Center, Summer Day Camp, Kids Club Afterschool Program, and Youth Program Services. His leadership will further the Y’s mission to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all, ensuring that children and families have access to high-quality, inclusive, and developmentally enriching experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Y,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA. “His deep expertise in youth development, paired with a lifelong commitment to equity and education, will strengthen our ability to serve children and families across our community.”

Driven by its founding mission, the Y is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other. For over 175 years, the Y has empowered people of all ages and backgrounds to learn, grow, and thrive.

About Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

At the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, we believe communities are stronger when individuals can reach their full potential with dignity. We provide programs and services that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, ensuring that all feel welcome and supported.