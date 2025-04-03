Thursday, April 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLakeland Hills YMCA Welcomes Michael Meyer as Vice President of Childcare and...
Local News

Lakeland Hills YMCA Welcomes Michael Meyer as Vice President of Childcare and Youth Services

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
148
Lakeland Hills Family YMCA proudly welcomes Michael Meyer as the new Vice President of Childcare and Youth Services. With nearly 30 years of experience in education and youth development, Meyer will lead key programs including Early Childhood Education, Summer Day Camp, and Youth Services, advancing the Y’s mission to nurture every child’s potential in an inclusive and enriching environment.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is pleased to announce Michael Meyer’s appointment as the new Vice President of Childcare and Youth Services. With nearly 30 years of experience in youth development and education, Michael is committed to empowering young people and fostering inclusive, nurturing environments where all children can thrive.

Michael previously served as Superintendent of the Lincoln Park Public School District, where he was known for his innovative leadership and community-centered approach. Under his guidance, the district expanded early education programs, implemented positive school climate curricula, engaged families in enrichment opportunities, and launched its first-ever strategic action plan to strengthen student outcomes and community engagement.

His extensive background includes roles as a teacher, middle-school principal, and school administrator. He holds multiple professional certifications in education, supervision, and leadership.

In his new role at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, Michael will oversee the Early Childhood Education Center, Summer Day Camp, Kids Club Afterschool Program, and Youth Program Services. His leadership will further the Y’s mission to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all, ensuring that children and families have access to high-quality, inclusive, and developmentally enriching experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Y,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA. “His deep expertise in youth development, paired with a lifelong commitment to equity and education, will strengthen our ability to serve children and families across our community.”

Driven by its founding mission, the Y is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other. For over 175 years, the Y has empowered people of all ages and backgrounds to learn, grow, and thrive.

About Lakeland Hills Family YMCA
At the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, we believe communities are stronger when individuals can reach their full potential with dignity. We provide programs and services that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, ensuring that all feel welcome and supported.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 1, 2025
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »