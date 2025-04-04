Mayor Barberio Draws Top Spot on GOP Ballot

PARSIPPANY — The official drawing to determine candidate order for the upcoming June 10, 2025, Primary Election was held in the Township Clerk’s office at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, on Thursday, April 3.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Clerk Khaled Madin conducted the drawing by placing each candidate’s name in a box and pulling them out individually to establish their position on the ballot. All positions are for a four-year term.

For the position of Mayor, incumbent Mayor James Barberio secured the top position on the Republican ballot, and his opponent, Councilman Justin Musella, positioned second.

The order of the Township Council is Frank Neglia, Jigar Shah, Kaushik (Casey) Parikh, and John Bielen.

Since the Democratic ticket has no competition, it will be listed in order: Pulkit Desai for Mayor and Matt Kavanagh and Diya Patel for Township Council.

In addition to the Mayor and Council races, all County Committee seats are up for election. The chart below shows the positions for each voting district. Parsippany has 39 voting districts, each including a male and a female candidate for the Republican and Democratic parties. The term for County Committee Members is two years.

Click here to download the complete list.