Letter to the Editor: Neighborhood Unites Against Disruptive Billboard Proposal

Dear Editor:

I’m here to voice my opposition to the proposed lighted billboard in our neighborhood, which would be illuminated 18 hours a day, seven days a week. This proposal was unanimously denied in the past, and the minor adjustments made by the developers, such as reducing the height by a mere five feet, do nothing to address the core concerns we’ve previously raised.

The reduction in height is insignificant in mitigating the impact this billboard would have on our community. It still poses the same threats—disrupting the visual landscape, contributing to light pollution, disrupting the natural rhythms of wildlife, and undermining the quality of life we cherish in our neighborhood. We pride ourselves on the tranquility and natural beauty of our surroundings—qualities incompatible with artificial light’s constant glare.

Furthermore, this proposal questions the legality of having two principal uses on the same property. This sets a concerning precedent and could lead to further complications in future developments. Our small area has already seen significant growth, and with more development on the horizon, we must be vigilant in protecting the integrity of our community.

We’ve said ‘no’ to this, and the reasons remain the same. Let’s stand together again to ensure our neighborhood remains safe, peaceful, and well-regulated. Thank you.

Kerry Krauss