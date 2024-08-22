Friday, August 23, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Neighborhood Unites Against Disruptive Billboard Proposal
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Neighborhood Unites Against Disruptive Billboard Proposal

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
412

Dear Editor:

I’m here to voice my opposition to the proposed lighted billboard in our neighborhood, which would be illuminated 18 hours a day, seven days a week. This proposal was unanimously denied in the past, and the minor adjustments made by the developers, such as reducing the height by a mere five feet, do nothing to address the core concerns we’ve previously raised.

The reduction in height is insignificant in mitigating the impact this billboard would have on our community. It still poses the same threats—disrupting the visual landscape, contributing to light pollution, disrupting the natural rhythms of wildlife, and undermining the quality of life we cherish in our neighborhood. We pride ourselves on the tranquility and natural beauty of our surroundings—qualities incompatible with artificial light’s constant glare.

Furthermore, this proposal questions the legality of having two principal uses on the same property. This sets a concerning precedent and could lead to further complications in future developments. Our small area has already seen significant growth, and with more development on the horizon, we must be vigilant in protecting the integrity of our community.

We’ve said ‘no’ to this, and the reasons remain the same. Let’s stand together again to ensure our neighborhood remains safe, peaceful, and well-regulated. Thank you.

Kerry Krauss

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
CCM Secures College Readiness Now Grant For Tenth Consecutive Year
Next article
New Jersey Delivers Property Tax Relief to Seniors
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »