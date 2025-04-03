EDGE New Jersey Announces CEO Succession

MORRIS COUNTY — After three decades of unwavering commitment and service, Laurie Litt (she/her), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EDGE New Jersey, has announced her plan to step back from the position on October 1. EDGE New Jersey’s board of trustees unanimously voted for Joann McEniry (she/her), the organization’s Chief Strategy Officer, to succeed Litt. McEniry will serve as CEO Designee immediately, including collaborating with Litt to ensure a seamless leadership transition and supporting strategic initiatives, including engaging with key stakeholders. Following Litt’s departure from the position, McEniry will begin on October 1st as the new CEO of EDGE New Jersey, with Litt serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Litt’s vision and leadership were instrumental in transforming the organization from a grassroots startup with three employees and an annual budget of $250,000 into a comprehensive community-based organization with nearly 30 employees and an annual budget of $6.5 million. “What an amazing career I have had, to work alongside so many people with the same dedication and commitment to making a difference in this world. Thirty years ago, when I stepped into my role as the executive director of The Eric Johnson House, I never imagined that three decades later, the organization would grow from a single-service, 10-bed transitional housing program into a dynamic, community-based organization supporting over 500 people annually. While the name of the organization and the programs we offer have evolved over the last 30 years, my passion and commitment to our mission remain unchanged,” stated Laurie Litt, CEO of EDGE New Jersey. “With the loss of both my parents within 11 months, it’s time to lighten my load as I step into my new role as CFO of EDGE New Jersey. Given Joann McEniry’s two-decade-long tenure in leadership and her commitment to the communities we serve, coupled with her expertise in policy, fund development, and strategic planning, I could not be more pleased with the Board’s decision for her to assume the CEO role this October. I take great pride in passing the leadership torch to Joann.”

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, we are deeply grateful for Laurie Litt’s exemplary leadership over the last 30 years,” stated Jesse Johanson, Board Chair of EDGE New Jersey. “Her influence has profoundly shaped the organization, positively impacting countless lives. Joann McEniry is well-positioned to continue this important work as we move forward. I have worked directly with Joann for nearly 10 years and have full confidence in her ability to build upon the strong foundation Laurie has established. Under Joann’s guidance, EDGE will continue to promote healthy and authentic living for the HIV and LGBTQ+ communities, honoring our past while embracing new opportunities to serve and support our community.”

Throughout her career, McEniry has held several executive-level positions, served on numerous non-profit boards, and was a Clinical Social Work Associate for the Ramapo College of New Jersey Master of Social Work program for over 10 years. She has great experience in non-profit governance, development, and evaluation. Appointed by Senator Cory Booker during his term as Mayor of the City of Newark to the city’s Planning Council, McEniry holds an executive position on the Newark EMA Health Services Planning Council, overseeing HIV community health planning for five counties in New Jersey. “I am honored to be chosen as the next CEO of EDGE New Jersey. This opportunity represents not only the culmination of my professional experiences, but as a member of the queer community with a husband living with HIV, it holds deep personal significance for me” said Joann McEniry, CEO designee.

The staff, center members, and board of trustees of EDGE New Jersey express their deep gratitude for Laurie Litt’s unwavering and trailblazing leadership. A celebratory Gala is planned for October 4, 2025, to honor Litt’s tenure as CEO and welcome Joann McEniry as the next-generation leader of EDGE New Jersey.