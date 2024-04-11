Thursday, April 11, 2024
HomeLocal NewsPolice ID Woman Struck, Killed On Route 46 at Beverwyck Road
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Police ID Woman Struck, Killed On Route 46 at Beverwyck Road

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
204
Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.

PARSIPPANY — A 73-year-old Bayonne woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 46 in Parsippany on Monday, April 8.

At 11:00 a.m., Sonia Diaz was crossing Route 46 West at North Beverwyck Road when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which collided with a second vehicle, a Kia Forte, Megan Knab, a spokeswoman for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. 

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, Knab said. Both drivers remained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing and there have been no summonses issued, Knab said. 

The Parsippany Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
County College of Morris to host Second-Annual Diversity Festival
Next article
Student Organized Clothing Swap to Promote Sustainable Fashion
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »