Police ID Woman Struck, Killed On Route 46 at Beverwyck Road

PARSIPPANY — A 73-year-old Bayonne woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 46 in Parsippany on Monday, April 8.

At 11:00 a.m., Sonia Diaz was crossing Route 46 West at North Beverwyck Road when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which collided with a second vehicle, a Kia Forte, Megan Knab, a spokeswoman for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, Knab said. Both drivers remained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing and there have been no summonses issued, Knab said.

The Parsippany Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.