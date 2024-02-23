Friday, February 23, 2024
Parsippany High School Robotics Team “Redbots” Advances to N.J. State Competition

By Frank L. Cahill
Redbots qualifying for state competition and receiving "Connect Award". Aarjun Bodade (President/Captain), Bryan Cali, Jivitesh Duddu, Abigail Thurkauf, Saumya Chavan, Shrujana Praveen, Stevani Gross, Riya Jain, Aadi Jain, Ayanna Kujur, Mrs. Effner (Coach)

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School FTC (First Tech Challenge) team “Redbots” is celebrating a significant achievement after securing a spot in the state-level competition following their stellar performance at the regional event on Saturday, February 17. The team efforts led the Redbots to tremendous success this season after going undefeated in the qualifying rounds to secure a semi-finalist captain position.

Team President/Captain Aarjun Bodade with the “Connect Award”

The Redbots’ victory was fueled by strategic planning during matches, where the robot excelled at complex skills like self-lifting to hang, delivering pixels, and creating mosaics to score extra points. However, the FTC competition isn’t only about robot performance. The team has spearheaded numerous community outreach initiatives, including mentoring a local FIRST Lego League team, the Hubotics. This collective passion for STEM and robotics earned them the prestigious Connect Award at regionals.

With ongoing dedication from the experienced leadership and skilled team members, there is no limit to what the Parsippany Redbots can achieve at the upcoming state competition and in the future. By qualifying for states for the fifth year in a row, the Redbots have firmly established themselves as a leading First Tech Challenge (FTC) team. The Redbots have found success in competition through excellent robot building and programming. Additionally, the team makes a community impact by inspiring young students to pursue science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) fields. The Redbots’ combination of competitive excellence and education outreach starts with strategic guidance from team leaders and is executed seamlessly. The Redbots thank their coaches and mentors for their constant support and advice.

Redbots at the robot competition

Full Roster of Redbots 12116 Team:

Aarjun Bodade ’25 (President/Captain)
Bryan Cali ‘25 (Lead CAD)
Jivitesh Duddu ‘25 (Lead Programming)
Chester Braun ’26 (Lead Build)
Abigail Thurkauf ’24 (Lead Communication)
Saumya Chavan ’24 (Lead Outreach)
Shrujana Praveen ‘26
Ehab Elzain ‘24
Stevani Grosso ‘24
Riya Jain ‘26
Aadi Jain ‘27
Ayanna Kujur ‘27
Revant MS ‘26

Coaches / Mentors: Mrs. Effner, Mrs. Graceffo, Jaswant Duggu.

Reprinted from ParsippanyFocus Magazine, March 2024. Click here to view the magazine.

