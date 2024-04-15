Monday, April 15, 2024
Fire Lane Pit Stop Results in DUI Arrest for Paterson Man

File Photo

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, April 1st, around 3:00 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Ryan Taylor responded to a call at 200 Baldwin Road regarding a male inside a white Cadillac. Upon arrival, Officer Taylor spotted the vehicle parked in a fire lane.

The driver, later identified as Mr. Adrian Parker, aged 51 from Paterson, was found asleep in the driver’s seat with the keys in hand. Despite efforts to rouse him, Mr. Parker was unresponsive at first and seemed disoriented when he eventually woke. Officer Taylor noted signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes, sluggish movements, flushed face, and the smell of alcohol.

After repeated requests, Mr. Parker exited the vehicle, displaying difficulty in maintaining balance and a strong smell of alcohol as he approached Officer Taylor. Field sobriety tests were administered, which Mr. Parker struggled to perform.

Subsequently, Mr. Parker was handcuffed, searched, and placed in the patrol vehicle. Three attempts were made to obtain breath samples for testing, but Mr. Parker failed to produce the required volume each time.

Mr. Parker was charged with several offenses including improper parking in a fire zone, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and refusal to submit to chemical breath tests. He was assigned a court date of May 14th and released to the custody of an adult who completed the necessary paperwork.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
