Thursday, February 22, 2024
Vision Screen Event: Parsippany Lions Club Hosts Free Vision Screening Initiative

By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club is excited to announce its upcoming “Vision Of Hope” event, to be held at the Parsippany Library on March 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This initiative aims to provide complimentary vision screenings to people of all ages, with a particular emphasis on those lacking vision insurance and families with incomes up to 200% of the poverty line.

The club encourages community involvement through donations and sponsorships to assist deserving children and adults obtain eyeglasses. Sponsorship options are available in three tiers: Platinum ($1000), Gold ($500), and Silver ($250). In appreciation of their support, sponsors will be acknowledged at the event venue with their banners displayed, recognized on the club’s website and in pre-event promotional materials, and highlighted in event literature.

“We strongly believe that clear vision is fundamental for individuals to lead fulfilling lives,” remarked Pratap Jayakar, Zone Chair for Northern New Jersey at Lions Clubs International. “Our annual ‘Vision of Hope’ initiative aims to impact our community’s visual health positively. With the generous backing of local businesses and organizations, we can ensure that every person in need receives free vision screening and, potentially, eyeglasses.”

The Parsippany Lions Club eagerly anticipates collaborating with the community to promote healthy vision and improve the overall quality of life for everyone. For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact Rahul Chitte, First Vice President Parsippany Lions Club FirstVP@parsippanylionsclub.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
