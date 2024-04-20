Saturday, April 20, 2024
Female Suspect Flees DSW Store with Stolen Shoes in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On April Sunday, 14, 2024, at 3:02 p.m., police were called to DSW at 44 Waterview Boulevard for a reported shoplifting incident.

Upon arrival, the officers were informed by the Loss Prevention Specialist that around 1:23 p.m., an unidentified female took off with three pairs of shoes valued at $199.91.

The suspect escaped the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu. Currently, the authorities are investigating the matter. If you have any information, please contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

