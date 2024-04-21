Sunday, April 21, 2024
Parsippany Seeks Crossing Guards: Learn How to Apply Today

By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is actively seeking candidates to fill vacant crossing guard positions aimed at safeguarding schoolchildren on local roads.

Full-time crossing guards typically work four to five hours daily, offering a competitive pay rate of $20.00 per hour. Substitute crossing guards are also needed and compensated at $18.00 per hour, as per departmental guidelines.

Interested individuals can obtain an application from Town Hall or click here.

For inquiries regarding the position, please reach out to the Crossing Guard Coordinator, Haleema Ahmed, at hahmed@parpolice.com.”

