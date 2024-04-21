Suspects Flee Empty-Handed After Failed Break-In on Brentford Street

PARSIPPANY — On the early morning of April 6, 2024, at 4:25 a.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on Brentford Street. Upon arrival, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers were informed by the homeowner that two unidentified males had tried to break into the house.

The homeowner spotted them inspecting his parked vehicle before heading towards the rear of the house. One of the males was seen carrying a crowbar, while the other removed a screen window from the victim’s garage.

Upon the homeowner activating the exterior lights, the suspects hastily fled in a white Hyundai Tucson. Both suspects were wearing black sweatpants, and dark blue or green hooded sweatshirts with white or gray undershirts.



The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.