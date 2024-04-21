Sunday, April 21, 2024
Suspects Flee Empty-Handed After Failed Break-In on Brentford Street

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.

PARSIPPANY — On the early morning of April 6, 2024, at 4:25 a.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on Brentford Street. Upon arrival, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers were informed by the homeowner that two unidentified males had tried to break into the house.

The homeowner spotted them inspecting his parked vehicle before heading towards the rear of the house. One of the males was seen carrying a crowbar, while the other removed a screen window from the victim’s garage.

Upon the homeowner activating the exterior lights, the suspects hastily fled in a white Hyundai Tucson. Both suspects were wearing black sweatpants, and dark blue or green hooded sweatshirts with white or gray undershirts.

The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
