Parsippany Residents Targeted in Tree-Cutting Scam, Police Warn

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department has received reports of a recent scam involving a tree-cutting service. Scammers are unlawfully approaching victims, falsely claiming to represent the Township of Parsippany – Troy Hills and offering tree removal services for properties deemed “likely to be condemned.” They are taking money upfront and failing to follow through with the promised service. This matter is currently under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

Please note that the Township’s Parks & Forestry Department only contracts with external companies for tree services on Township-owned trees. These contractors do not request payment for services rendered on private properties, even if Township trees are located there. If you encounter such solicitors, please inform us immediately and provide any descriptive information about the suspects and their vehicles.

Solicitors are obligated to obtain a license from Town Hall and display it while soliciting, with certain exceptions. Failure to comply with this procedure constitutes a violation of Local Ordinance 296-3. For further details click here to Parsippany’s ordinance.

To learn more about scams and how to safeguard yourself against falling victim to them, visit FTC’s scam prevention guide, by clicking here.