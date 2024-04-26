Vehicle Flips on Route 202 in Parsippany, Driver Suffers Minor Injuries

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, April 23 at 6:52 a.m. Mr. Bernard Kapuscinski, 56, was traveling west on Route 202 (Littleton Road) when his vehicle struck the curb on the passenger side, causing Mr. Kapuscinski to lose control of his vehicle, a 2013 Honda Pilot.

The 2013 Honda Pilo then ran off the roadway hitting the utility pole on the right side of the road which caused his vehicle to flip over and land on its roof.



Mr. Kapuscinski was removed from the vehicle with minor lacerations and back pain.

Powder Mill Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.



Mr. Kapuscinski was transported by Parsippany Emergency Medical Services to Morristown Medical Center.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Elvin Giordano investigated the accident. At the time of this article, there were no summons issued.