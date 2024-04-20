Neighborhood Watch Urges Vigilance After Auto Theft in Rutgers Village

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 6:59 p.m., an automobile was burglarized. The victim, a resident of Rutgers Village Apartments, reported to the Police Headquarters that their 2015 Honda Accord had been burglarized.



The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the same day while the vehicle was parked at the apartment complex.



The perpetrator(s) entered the vehicle and stole a Byrna pepper-ball repellent launcher and a laser pointer.



At present, there is no description available for the suspect(s), and the matter is currently under investigation.



Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.