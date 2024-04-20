Saturday, April 20, 2024
Neighborhood Watch Urges Vigilance After Auto Theft in Rutgers Village

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Rutgers Village is located on Rutgers Lane, Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 6:59 p.m., an automobile was burglarized. The victim, a resident of Rutgers Village Apartments, reported to the Police Headquarters that their 2015 Honda Accord had been burglarized.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the same day while the vehicle was parked at the apartment complex.

The perpetrator(s) entered the vehicle and stole a Byrna pepper-ball repellent launcher and a laser pointer.

At present, there is no description available for the suspect(s), and the matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
