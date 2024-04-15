Operation Take Back: Morris County Steps Up in the Battle Against Drug Abuse

MORRIS COUNTY — “Operation Take Back” is set to occur at various Morris County locations on Saturday, April 27th. This semi-annual event is part of a nationwide effort led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where law enforcement agencies collaborate at all levels to facilitate Operation Take Back.

The primary aim of Operation Take Back is to encourage the public to anonymously surrender any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications for proper disposal. After the event, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office will gather the collected prescription drugs and dispose of them safely and responsibly.

During the event, satellite collection sites will be operational from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following Morris County locations:

ACME Supermarket, 690 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph

Budd Lake Fire Department, 378 Route 46, Budd Lake

Flanders Fire Department, 27 Main Street Flanders

Shoprite of Greater Morristown, 178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls

Stop and Shop Supermarket, 245 Littleton Road/US 202, Morris Plains

Wegmans, 34 Sylvan Way, Hanover Township

Residents who cannot drop off their medication at these locations can use any other permanent drop box locations nearby, accessible by clicking here.