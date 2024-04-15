Monday, April 15, 2024
Operation Take Back: Morris County Steps Up in the Battle Against Drug Abuse

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

MORRIS COUNTY — “Operation Take Back” is set to occur at various Morris County locations on Saturday, April 27th. This semi-annual event is part of a nationwide effort led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where law enforcement agencies collaborate at all levels to facilitate Operation Take Back.

The primary aim of Operation Take Back is to encourage the public to anonymously surrender any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications for proper disposal. After the event, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office will gather the collected prescription drugs and dispose of them safely and responsibly.

During the event, satellite collection sites will be operational from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following Morris County locations:

  • ACME Supermarket, 690 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph
  • Budd Lake Fire Department, 378 Route 46, Budd Lake
  • Flanders Fire Department, 27 Main Street Flanders
  • Shoprite of Greater Morristown, 178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls
  • Stop and Shop Supermarket, 245 Littleton Road/US 202, Morris Plains
  • Wegmans, 34 Sylvan Way, Hanover Township

Residents who cannot drop off their medication at these locations can use any other permanent drop box locations nearby, accessible by clicking here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
