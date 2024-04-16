Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Driver Trapped After Vehicle Rolls Over on Brooklawn Drive and Glencove Road

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
A vehicle overturned at the intersection of Brooklawn Drive and Glencove Road, with the driver reportedly trapped inside.

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, April 8, at approximately 4:50 p.m. Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Caccavale arrived at the scene of an accident on Brooklawn Drive and Glencove Road. It was reported the vehicle rolled over and the driver was trapped.

The Mountain Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, and Par-Troy EMS responded to the scene and the driver was quickly removed and the vehicle was secured.

The driver a 17-year-old Parsippany resident was behind the wheel of a 2013 Toyota Corolla, endeavoring to execute a left turn onto Route 202. However, her path intersected with that of a 2012 Honda Civic, operated by Ms. Dianne Sirignano, 81, resulting in a collision.

Ms. Sirignano stated she was driving on Brooklawn Drive when the other vehicle pulled out and struck her vehicle, causing her to overturn. 

Officer Caccavale’s investigation revealed the teenage driver was traveling west on Brooklawn Drive. Ms. Sirignano was at the stop sign on Glencove Road and Brooklawn Drive when she attempted to make a left turn to travel East on Brooklawn Drive. The front bumper of Ms. Sirignano struck the rear passenger side of the Toyota Corolla. As a result of the impact, the Toyota Corolla spun 180 degrees and left the roadway to the left side. The Toyota Corolla then struck the curb which resulted in the rear tires being suspended off the ground. The Toyota Corolla then struck a utility pole approximately one foot above ground level. The result of this impact caused the vehicle to overturn onto its roof. After impact, Ms. Sirignano continued forward and left the roadway to the left side. Ms. Sirignano then ran over the curb with the front two tires. Ms. Sirignano remained partially off the roadway until the Officer’s arrival.

Ms. Sirignano’s vehicle sustained front-end damage to the front bumper as a result of the impact and damage to the wheels, tires, and undercarriage as a result of the curb impact. The vehicle also had front airbag deployment. 

The Toyota Corolla vehicle sustained damage to the rear passenger side from the impact with Ms. Sirignano’s vehicle. The Toyota Corolla additionally sustained major damage to the roof as a result of being overturned. 

Ms. Dianne Sirignano was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital with complaints of chest pain.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Powdermill Towing.

Ms. Sirignano was issued a summons for failure to yield the right of way (39:4-90).

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
