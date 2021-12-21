DeFillippo Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election After Her Term Expires

MORRIS COUNTY — Commissioner Kathy DeFillippo, who has served on the Morris County Board of Commissioners since 2014, announced she will not seek re-election alongside her long-time running mates Doug Cabana and Tom Mastrangelo.

“After talking to Doug, Tom, and my family, I have decided to step back from elected office and to devote myself to my growing family and my other personal priorities,” DeFillippo explained. “It was not an easy decision. Serving the people of Morris County on the Board of Commissioners has been a great honor. I know I am leaving the Board in good hands with the exceptional leadership of the current Commissioners, including my running mates Doug Cabana and Tom Mastrangelo, who continue to have my support and warm regard. “I am most proud of leaving a legacy of strengthening the County’s Human Services, especially for seniors, veterans, and women and children in need,” DeFillippo said.

“At the same time, we were also successful in keeping taxes low, preserving open space, and ensuring Morris County remains an exceptional place to live, work, and raise a family.” During her eight years on the County Commission, DeFillippo served as its Director for two years, in 2015 and 2016. She also serves as Chair of the Board of North Jersey Transportation Authority (NJTPA), where she has been a Board Member since 2014, representing Morris County. DeFillippo has also served on the Council and as Mayor of the Township of Roxbury.

“Kathy will be sorely missed. Both as a good friend and as a colleague on the Board. Her leadership, experience, and vision cannot be overstated. Kathy is the gold standard for public service. We thank Kathy for her service and wish her nothing but the very best now and into the future,” stated Commissioners Doug Cabana and Tom Mastrangelo.