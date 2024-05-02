American Legion to Host “Pasta Dinner”

PARSIPPANY — Join for a “Pasta Dinner” fundraiser hosted by the Sons of the American Legion Post 249 on Saturday, May 18th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Delight in a delectable dinner provided by the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561. Tickets are priced at $25.00 each, with a cash bar available. Enjoy music by DJ Nick from Anytime Entertainment.

Find us at the American Legion Post 249, located at 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. For more details, contact (973) 335-9266 or email americanlegion249@gmail.com.