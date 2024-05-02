Thursday, May 2, 2024
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board Meeting – April 17, 2024

Members of the Zoning Board

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board Meeting – April 17, 2024.

Click here for the agenda.

2024 Members & Term End Dates

• Davey WillansMember12/31/24
• Sridath B. ReddyMember12/31/26
• Chris MazarellaMember12/31/27
• Dave KaplanMember12/31/27
• Scott JoskowitzMember12/31/25
• Robert IracaneMember12/31/26
• Bernard J. BerkowitzMember12/31/24
• Loretta GragnaniAlt. No. 112/31/25
• Santosh PeddiAlt. No. 212/31/25
• John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.
• Chas Holloway, Engineer, GPI
• William Johnson, Esq. Johnson and Johnson
• Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary

Agenda subject to change without notice
Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.

Local News

