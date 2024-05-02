Safelite Auto Glass Plans to Open in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Safelite Auto Glass has been granted approval by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Minor Site Plan & Subdivision Committee Planning Board to establish its presence at 200 Route 46.

Presently situated at 219 Changebridge Road, Montville, Safelite will transition to its new location. With over 70 years of industry expertise, Safelite is a trusted name in auto glass services. Originating from a solitary establishment in Wichita, Kansas in 1947, Safelite has expanded to become the largest auto glass specialist company in the United States, boasting over 850 locations nationwide.